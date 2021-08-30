Nook eReaders

Skip to content
Please see the Circulation Desk to check out a Nook eReader
Policy
- All content loaded to the device is the property of Felix Goodson Library
- Purchases adhere to FGL Collection Development Policy
- Downloads must support WBU curriculum
- Purchases made by authorized FGL staff only
- 7-day loan period
- Late Fee: $10 day
- Replacement Cost: Current replacement value plus $50 fee
- Return the entire package to the Circulation Desk. Please do not use book bank drop for return.
Borrowers are responsible for the e-Reader package & content:
- NOOK Simple Touch
- cover/case
- charge cord
- quick-start guide
- carry bag