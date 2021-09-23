Chatman Named WBU Dean of Students

Williams Baptist University has announced the appointment of alumnus Tim Chatman as dean of students.

Chatman will oversee initiatives that support WBU’s residential and student life experiences. In addition, he will work with WBU provost and vice president for student life, Dr. Marvin Schoenecke, to oversee the school’s efforts to blend learning, spiritual formation, and leadership development in residential and extra-curricular experiences.

“I am excited to join the wonderful team already in place at Williams,” Chatman said. “We must ensure that the students God has given WBU are given every opportunity to not only succeed academically but to also thrive socially and interpersonally. All of those areas must be firmly rooted in God’s word, and we must use every interaction as an opportunity for evangelism and discipleship.”

He has previous experience in Christian higher education, including various roles at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in the admissions office and in student development as director of the Recreation and Aerobics Center.

Chatman most recently served as the associate pastor of youth, young families and administration at First Baptist Church in Paris, Texas where he led a youth ministry, mentored young families, and assisted in administrative and preaching duties. He also served as the church’s contemporary worship pastor and interim worship pastor.

“We are grateful to Tim for taking on this important role for our students,” WBU president Dr. Stan Norman said. “He is a credit to Williams as an alumnus, and we are blessed to have him and his family return to us. His background brings unique experiences and leadership to this position. His abiding Christian faith fits seamlessly into the mission of Williams Baptist to produce exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview.”

Chatman and his wife Beth, are both graduates of Williams, with the former earning his degree in Business Administration in 2007 while also playing for the Eagles’ soccer team. He went on to earn his Master of Divinity in Missions from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 2018, and he holds teaching licensure from the Arkansas Department of Education.

Prior to attending Williams, Chatman and his parents served as IMB missionaries in Costa Rica, and he helped his parents plant four churches in Peru and built another in Uruguay.

He will begin his post in October.

WBU is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge.