WBU Homecoming Set for Saturday, Nov. 6

Williams Baptist University will host its annual Homecoming festivities Saturday, Nov. 6. This year will feature a reunion of the Williams Singers and a recognition of Dr. Bob Magee, who has directed the program and taught at Williams for over 35 years.

A full week of activities is planned for students, faculty and staff on the campus with themed dress-up days, movie and game nights and much more.

Homecoming week officially kicks off Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29 and 30, when the WBU theatre program stages “Around the World in 80 Days.” The production begins at 7 p.m. both nights in WBU’s Startup Chapel.

Coronation of the Homecoming king and queen will take place in a ceremony Thursday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. in Manley Chapel. A bonfire will follow the coronation in the Shell Baseball Field parking area. Alumni, students, faculty and friends of Williams are invited to attend.

Homecoming day will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a reunion in Eagle Coffeehouse and Grill for the Williams Singers, as they recount over 35 years of laughs, stories and performances under the direction of Dr. Magee. Following the reception, a rehearsal will take place in the Maddox Center choral room. A luncheon for those attending the Singers reunion will take place at 11:30 a.m. in Eagle Coffeehouse and Grill.

Saturday’s festivities will also include an alumni baseball game at Shell Field and an alumni softball game at the WBU Softball Field, with first pitch set at 11 a.m. for both games. At 12:30 p.m. the Williams Singers, WBU Band and The Cast will perform in Manley Chapel.

The day will conclude with the WBU Eagles men’s basketball team taking on Ecclesia College at the Southerland-Mabee Center at 2 p.m. and the presentation of the homecoming court at halftime.

For a complete schedule of the week’s events visit williamsbu.edu/homecoming.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.