Williams Baptist University alumnus Bill Jeffery has returned to his alma mater, where he is helping market WBU to prospective students and leading two musical groups. He has assumed the titles of Digital Media Recruiting Coordinator and Director of Student Music Ministry.

In the recruiting role, Jeffery is responsible for digital marketing and communication efforts with prospective WBU students. On the music side, he will direct the WBU Worship Team and the university’s Americana band. Jeffery worked in both areas during a previous stint at Williams, and he played a key role in establishing the praise and worship band.

“Bill Jeffery is a uniquely talented individual with the ideal skill sets for this position,” said Dr. Stan Norman, president of WBU. “He is a gifted musician with a passion for worship. He is experienced at leading students and inspiring them to reach their God-given potential. On top of that, his creative skills and digital marketing expertise will provide a major boost to our overall recruiting efforts.”

“I believe high school seniors need a Christian education now more than ever,” Jeffery said. “My goal is to simply help the Office of Admissions reach all of their enrollment goals.”

Jeffery, a 2011 WBU graduate, said his own experience playing music while a Williams student makes him all the more excited about directing the musical groups.

“I played guitar in a worship band while I was a student at WBU,” he said. “Between playing on campus, traveling on weekends, and spending entire summers at church camps, those opportunities provided experiences and a passion that have forever shaped my life.”

The president said Jeffery’s duties include recruiting students for the worship team and the Americana group. “Bill is responsible for leading these groups – overseeing rehearsal and preparation; growth in musicianship; learning how to lead worship in music; and assisting the groups to find places to play and perform,” Norman noted.

The WBU Worship Team leads worship in weekly chapel and praise services at Williams, and it also performs at churches and youth events.

The Americana group performs traditional genres of music, including bluegrass, country and gospel.

“Being able to coach these godly young men and women and provide them with similar opportunities to my own will hopefully forever shape their lives, too,” Jeffery said. “My goal is to help students in both groups grow in their faith, become better worship leaders, get a great education, and after they graduate send them out to be lifelong worship leaders and serve their local church.”

Jeffery holds a bachelor’s in Christian ministries from WBU and master’s from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He and his wife, Taylor, live in Paragould and they have a daughter, Eleanor.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge.