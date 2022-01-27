The Williams Baptist University Department of Music will host a free concert Tuesday, Feb., 1 at 7 p.m. in Manley Chapel featuring Dr. Scott Carrell, a pianist and professor of music at Harding University.

Carrell has enjoyed a multi-faceted career as a pianist, collaborator and composer. He has performed in the United States, France, Germany, Italy and China. His virtuosic flair, expressive playing, informative comments and innovative programming have garnered enthusiastic responses from audiences and presenters alike.

His concerto performances have featured works from Bach to Prokofiev and include appearances with the Austin Symphony Orchestra, the Pine Bluff Symphony Orchestra, the Southwestern University Orchestra, the Plainview Symphony Orchestra, the Fort Worth Civic Orchestra, the Little Rock Wind Symphony, the New York Classical Players, the Russian String Orchestra and twice with the Harding University/Community Orchestra.

He co-founded and performed in the Searcy Chamber Music Series as well as 242 Strings, a faculty piano quartet at Harding University. Other chamber music recitals have been performed with members of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and the Austin Symphony Orchestra.

Carrell has performed with Crispian Steele-Perkins, Kiril Laskarov and with many other artists throughout the central USA. In addition to performing many choral works such as Mozart’s Requiem Mass and Orff’s Carmina Burana, he has also participated in musical orchestras for shows including Big Fish, The Addams Family, Shrek the Musical, Nunsense II, and Into the Woods.

The performance is free of charge.

WBU is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge.