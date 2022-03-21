T’Asia Bland has been awarded the Minority Educators Scholarship for 2021-22 academic year.

Bland, a senior from Raleigh, Tenn., is working toward a degree from Williams Mid-Level Education and is completing her internship at Nettleton Public Schools in Jonesboro, Ark.

The scholarship is intended to supplement financial aid needs for students for books, fees or needs related to the costs associated with a major in education at Williams. To be eligible a student must have at least 2.5 GPA and be recommended as someone for having potential for success as a classroom teacher and is someone with moral integrity suitable for the Williams Teacher Education program of a professional educator.

In addition the student must demonstrate maturity and a desire to become an effective classroom teacher and must exhibit a willingness to make a time commitment to all aspects of the education requirements for their degree program.

WBU is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.