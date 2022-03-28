Williams Corner will hold a grand opening celebration from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 2.

Owned and operated by Williams Baptist University, the store features a variety of gifts, flowers and produce to choose from. Students from the Williams Works program work the store, while the produce is grown by the students on Eagle Farms. The store also sells bedding flowers, ferns and other seasonal plants and produce.

The grand opening celebration will include door prizes and refreshments throughout the day. Patrons will also have the opportunity to interact with students in the Williams Works program and browse the selection offered at Williams Corner.

Students in Williams Works work 16 hours a week through the fall and spring semesters and in exchange for their work hours, they have the cost of their tuition and fees covered each semester they work. In addition, they will have the opportunity to work through the summer and have their room and board expenses as well, giving them the opportunity to graduate debt-free.

Williams Corner is located at 3894 Hwy 67N in Walnut Ridge, right next to the entrance of Williams Baptist University off highway 67.

For more information about Williams Corner visit our Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/WilliamsCornerStore.