Williams Baptist University held a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony Friday, April 8 for its new Williams Corner store that features produce and bedding flowers, grown by the students at WBU’s Eagle Farms, and other gifts.

Williams Corner officially opened in March and recently held its grand opening ceremony. Many of the items for sale in the store were grown and selected with the help of Williams Works students, who help run and manage the store’s day-to-day operations.

Among those in attendance for the ribbon-cutting ceremony were WBU President Dr. Stan Norman, WBU Board of Trustees Chairman Jody Smotherman, WBU Board of Trustees members Jamar Andrews and JR Cox, Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp, Lawrence County Judge John Tomison, Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Renee Bland, Williams Corner store Manager Angela Flippo and Williams Corner student Managers Madison Creasy and Sarah Smith, members of the local community and WBU faculty and staff.

“The opening of Williams Corner is another step in our Williams Works initiative and serves as an outlet for the produce and other goods grown on Eagle Farms,” Norman said. “We are thankful to all the community leaders and members and the WBU Board of Trustees who gathered with us today for this historic day. We thank you all for your generosity and continued support of Williams Works and Williams Baptist University.”

The store serves as the official outlet for produce grown by Williams Works students on Eagle Farms. Much of the produce begins in the greenhouses and is transferred to the fields to finish its growing process. The store currently offers tomatoes, cucumbers, herbs and pecans that were picked and shelled by the students.

Strawberries will be available for purchase in May and watermelons and cantaloupes will be ready for purchase in the summer. Other vegetables will also be sold as they ripen throughout the year.

The store also features other gift items and seasonal options to suit the needs for anyone looking to purchase a gift or home décor item. In addition the store has bedding flowers for purchase based on availability.

“We have been overwhelmed by the response of the community in our first-month,” Flippo said. “We will continue to stock our store with items and very soon we will have fresh produce from Eagle Farms that will be for sale. We hope everyone will continue to shop with us and check in regularly to see the new merchandise we will rotate.”

Williams Corner helps support students in the Williams Works program, who work 16 hours a week through the fall and spring semesters and in exchange for their work hours, have their cost of tuition and much of their fees covered. In addition, students have the opportunity to work through the summer to have their room and board covered for the following, giving them a real opportunity to graduate debt-free.

Williams Corner is located at 3894 Hwy 67N in Walnut Ridge, next to the entrance of Williams Baptist University off highway 67.

For more information on Williams Corner visit the store’s Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/WilliamsCornerStore and for more information on the Williams Works program visit www.williamsbu.edu/williamsworks.

WBU is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge.