Williams Baptist University has announced that Dr. Tim Walker will join WBU’s Christian ministries faculty starting this fall. Walker will serve as assistant professor of Christian ministries and church ministry relations coordinator.

Walker has several years of pastoral and church ministry experience, and he currently serves as pastor of pastoral care at First Baptist Church in Biloxi, Miss. He also serves as an adjunct professor for New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary (NOBTS) and William Carey University.

Dr. Rhyne Putman, associate vice president for academic affairs at WBU, said Walker brings the ideal balance of academic acumen and ministry experience to his new role.

“Dr. Walker is a remarkably gifted scholar with years of teaching and pastoral experience,” Putman said. “He can teach an advanced class in logic, but he also knows how to minister to senior adults and run a student ministry. He has the skill set to help raise up a future generation of WBU ministry students who will have sound doctrine, the right skills for ministry and hearts for Christ.”

Walker has a Bachelor of Arts in Religion from William Carey, a Master of Arts in Biblical Studies from NOBTS, a Master of Arts in Philosophy from the University of Southern Mississippi, and a Master of Theology and PhD in Theology from NOBTS.

He and his wife, Darla, have four children ranging in age from 5-12.

Besides his teaching duties, Walker will be a liaison for WBU to Baptist churches in the state of Arkansas, and he will oversee ministry internship placements.

“Dr. Tim Walker is a tremendous addition to our wonderful Christian ministries faculty,” said WBU President Dr. Stan Norman. “He is gifted on multiple levels, and he will be able to impart both academic excellence and first-hand ministry experience to our students. God has blessed Williams and Arkansas Baptists in general by leading Tim and his family to WBU.”

WBU is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge.