The Williams Baptist University theatre department will close its seasons with a production of “Murder on the Orient Express” April 21-22 at 7:30 p.m. in the Startup Chapel on the WBU campus.

“Murder on the Orient Express” was written by Ken Ludwig and will be directed by WBU professor Melinda Williams. The play is based on the novel of the same name which was written by Agatha Christie and is considered to be one of her greatest literary achievements. The novel was first published in 1934.

“Ludwig’s plays are fast-moving in both action and dialogue,” Williams said. “They are a challenge to stage, but fun and worth the effort. The set is a challenge, since we need two train cars.”

The cast includes: Josh Jaques as Hercule Poirot; Hunter Spence as Monsieur Bouc; Bekah Gunter as Mary Debenham; Rylee Dardar as Hector Macqueen; Luke Foster as Michel The Conductor; Gwyneth Burrow as Princess Dragomiroff, Anna Ring as Greta Ohlsson; MeKency Shepherd as Countess Andrenvi; Makenzie Graves as Helen Hubbard; Kade Carter as Colonel Arbuthnot; Joe Hutchison as Samuel Ratchett with Malia Nichols and Alexandra Osborne as Waiters.

Admission for the production is $3 for students and senior citizens and $5 for general admissions.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge.