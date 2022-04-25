WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (4/14/22) – Seven students have been inducted into the Zeta Alpha chapter of Mu Phi Epsilon International Music Fraternity at Williams Baptist University.

Tate Anderson of Walnut Ridge, Ark.; Layne Beavers of Brookland, Ark.; Samantha deJesus West of Jonesboro, Ark.; Cleophes Morris of Trumann, Ark.; Adrianna Rogers of Jonesboro, Ark.; Kira Rogers of Pocahontas, Ark. and Jared Veteto of Jonesboro, Ark.

Mu Phi Epsilon is a coeducational, professional music fraternity founded in 1903. Its purpose is to advance the cause of music through the promotion of musicianship, scholarship, therapy and education, with an emphasis on service through music. The Zeta Alpha chapter at Williams is the 200th chapter of Mu Phi Epsilon.

The WBU Department of Music offers bachelor’s degrees in music, music education and church music.

WBU is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.