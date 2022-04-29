More than 80 graduates will receive diplomas from Williams Baptist University during its 2022 commencement ceremony, Saturday, May 7. The event begins at 10 a.m. in the Southerland-Mabee Center on campus.

Graduates from 11 departments including Business, Christian Ministries, Communication Arts, Criminal Justice, Education, English, History, Liberal Arts, Music, Natural Science and Psychology will receive master’s, bachelor’s and associate’s degrees.

Dr. Heather Moore, a 2003 graduate of Williams and palliative care physician at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will deliver the commencement address

Dr. Blake Perkins, Chair of the Department of History and Political Science, will give the invocation followed by greetings and recognitions from WBU President Dr. Stan Norman.

Dr. Bob Magee, chair of the department of Fine Arts, will direct the Williams Singers for the final time after announcing his retirement after 37 years of service to Williams.

WBU’s Golden Eagles, alumni who attended Williams 50 or more years ago, will also be honored at the ceremony. As has become tradition at the Williams commencement exercises, the Golden Eagles will march in with this year’s graduates.

Attendance at the ceremony is limited to guests invited by the graduates. A livestream of the event will be provided on WBU’s homepage at WilliamsBU.edu and on the Williams Baptist University YouTube channel.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.