Six students have been inducted into the Sigma Beta Delta Business Fraternity at Williams Baptist University.

The 2021-22 inductees were:

Danielle Barstead of Springfield, Mo.; Dylan Creech of Jonesboro, Ark.; Calista Christian of Conway, Ark.; Kara Harris of Searcy, Ark.; Ronnie Peas of Maumelle, Ark. and Charlie Phillips of Clarkridge, Ark.

Sigma Beta Delta Honor Society for students in business, management, and administration serves institutions which offer baccalaureate and graduate degrees in business, management, and administration where the institution holds accreditation from one of the six regional accrediting bodies but not specialized accreditation in business.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.