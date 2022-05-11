Emma Weeks and Quadarius Jackson have been awarded the 2022 Founders Awards at Williams Baptist University. The awards were presented to the pair during WBU’s graduation luncheon on Friday, May 6.

Founders Award winners are selected from each graduating class at Williams. Recipients are chosen by a vote of the faculty and administration as outstanding representatives of the university and its ideals.

Weeks, a native of Blytheville, Ark., received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and was voted the 2021 Homecoming Queen and was active in student life at Williams. She recently accepted a job to begin teaching Kindergarten at the Gosnell school district in the fall of 2022.

Jackson, a native of Jonesboro, Ark., received a Bachelor of Arts in Christian Ministries and was a member of the WBU Track and Field team. He was named the 2021 Homecoming King and was an active member of the Student Activities Board on the Williams campus.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.