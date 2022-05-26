Williams Baptist University awarded degrees to 85 graduates during its 2022 commencement exercises Saturday, May 7. The graduates represented 15 Arkansas counties, 12 states and three nations.

Honor graduates were recognized as being cum laude (3.5-3.69 cumulative grade point average), magna cum laude (3.7-3.84 GPA) or summa cum laude (3.85-4.0 GPA).

Those receiving the Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) and Master of Science in Education (MSE) are noted below, as well.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge.

WBU graduates from Arkansas, listed by county, degree and hometown included:

BAXTER

Bachelor of Arts in Christian Ministries – Mountain Home: Read M. Parker

CLAY

Bachelor of Science in Biology – Piggott: Brett Aaron Burns (magna cum laude).

Bachelor of Science in Family Psychology – Piggott: Lauren Anabelle Pickett.

Bachelor of Science in Psychology – Corning: Luke Rogers.

CLEBURNE

Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education – Drasco: Jacob Michael Webb.

CRAIGHEAD

Bachelor of Arts in Christian Ministries – Jonesboro: Quadarius R. Jackson.

Bachelor of Arts in Health and Physical Education – Jonesboro: Khiandra Treshae Perry.

Bachelor of Science in Biology – Black Oak: Klorissa Hamilton.

Bachelor of Science in English Education – Jonesboro: Evelyn Lorraine Moser II.

Bachelor of Science in Family Psychology – Jonesboro: Abigail Faith Massey (summa cum laude).

Master of Science in Education – Jonesboro: Jaylan Auston Haskin.

FULTON

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration – Salem: Jessica Anne Woody.

GRANT

Master of Arts in Teaching – Sheridan: Alex Carroll Whitehead.

GREENE

Associates in Arts – Paragould: Katelyn Grooms

Bachelor of Arts in English – Paragould: Shelby Elizabeth Huffmaster

Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education – Paragould: Kaydra Dawn Cole (cum laude).

Bachelor of Science in Psychology – Paragould: Vanessa M. Johnston.

Master of Arts in Teaching – Paragould: Shana Cupp, Alison Marie Hansen.

LAWRENCE

Bachelor of Arts in Health and Physical Education – Hoxie: Devyn Pollard.

Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts – Walnut Ridge: Evan Wade Gipson.

Bachelor of Arts in Sports Management – Walnut Ridge: Baylee Mae Haskins.

Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education – Walnut Ridge: Makayla Mechelle Durham (summa cum laude and Coe Scholar), Ruby Rose Keller.

Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts – Imboden: Hunter Douglas Stallings; Portia: Nathan Evan Taylor; Walnut Ridge: Elaina L. Barton, Drew Christopher Flippo.

Master of Arts in Teaching – Saffell: Sarah Rebecca Saffell.

LONOKE

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration – Cabot: Kara Beth Harris (cum laude and Coe Scholar).

MISSISSIPPI

Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education – Blytheville: Emma Grace Weeks (summa cum laude).

Bachelor of Science in Psychology – Blytheville: Rachel Alendra McKuin (cum laude).

POINSETT

Bachelor of Science in Biology – Marked Tree: Macy Elizabeth Carter (cum laude).

PULASKI

Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice – Little Rock: Heidi Nicole Thomas.

Bachelor of Science in Finance – North Little Rock: Ronnie Dale Peas.

Master of Arts in Teaching – Maumelle: Willie Lee Wright.

RANDOLPH

Bachelor of Science in Biology – Pocahontas: Elizabeth Ann Erwin (summa cum laude and Coe Scholar).

Bachelor of Science in Family Psychology – Maynard: Bethany Autry (summa cum laude).

Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts – Pocahontas: Rayah Nicole Lockhart, Ethan Charles Throesch.

Bachelor of Science in Middle Level Education – Pocahontas: Megan Leann Cole, Haley Rose.

Master of Arts in Teaching – Maynard: Brittany Nicole Kerley; Pocahontas: Ashlyn Ann-Taylor Bigger.

Master of Science in Education – Pocahontas: Janna Gail Chaffin.

SHARP

Bachelor of Arts in Christian Ministries – Cherokee Village: Simeon Jonas Sapp (summa cum laude).

Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice – Highland: Darren Keith Bates.

Bachelor of Science in Psychology – Highland: Paige Marie Lewis.

Master of Arts in Teaching – Cave City: Cheyenne Michelle Wooten.

WHITE

Bachelor of Arts in Christian Ministries – Searcy: Caleb Harris (magna cum laude).

Bachelor of Science in Biology – Judsonia: Tasha Fisher.

Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts – Searcy: Kalynn R. Hopkins.

WBU graduates from other states, listed by state, degree and hometown included:

CALIFORNIA

Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice – Healdsburg: Joel Anguiano.

GEORGIA

Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice – Columbus: Isiah Sellers.

LOUISIANA

Bachelor of Arts in Health and Physical Education – Rushton: Joshua Taylor Tyler; Geismar: Josh Wright.

Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts – Oak Grove: Samuel Kelly Philley (summa cum laude and Coe Scholar).

MICHIGAN

Bachelor of Science in Finance – Stevensville: Luke Stephen Breitkreuz (cum laude).

MISSISSIPPI

Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts – Biloxi: Isaac Williams.

MISSOURI

Bachelor of Arts in Christian Ministries – Kansas City: Christian Lewis.

Bachelor of Arts in Health and Physical Education – New Madrid: Palmer Campbell, Garrison Keene; Scott City: Trent John Pobst.

Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts – St. Louis: Teara Deonsha Walker.

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration – Benton: Wyatt LeDure

Bachelor of Science in English Education – Mountain View: Abigail Kaylin Reese (summa cum laude).

Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts – Portageville: Nicholes Carl Allred.

NEW MEXICO

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration – Albuquerque: Robert Micah Lawson.

OREGON

Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education – North Bend: Anna Violet Langlie (summa cum laude and Coe Scholar).

TENNESSEE

Bachelor of Arts in Christian Ministries – Watertown: Sean Michael Sesnan.

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration – Murfreesboro: Chelse’ Kate Taylor Freeman.

Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice – Chattanooga: Christopher James Hassel.

Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education – Ripley: Stephen Austin Tate.

Bachelor of Science in Middle Level Education – Millington: T’asia Nashaye Bland (cum laude).

TEXAS

Bachelor of Science in Biology – Round Rock: Joshua Ryan Uhlenhop (magna cum laude).

Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts – Teague: Monica Anne Guerrero.

Bachelor of Science in Middle Level Education – Bullard: Emma Grace French (cum laude).

WBU graduates from other countries, listed by country, degree and hometown included:

Brazil

Bachelor of Arts in Health and Physical Education – Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul: Luciano Bicca.

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration – Santo André, São Paulo: Lucas Paiva Custodio (cum laude), Gabriel Xavier Deieno (summa cum laude); Jundiaí, São Paulo: Joao Paulo Fernandes Preto.

Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice – Ilha do Governador, Rio de Janeiro: Isabela Dantas Blackman (cum laude).

Bachelor of Science in Marketing – Santo André, São Paulo, Brazil: Lucas Paiva Custodio (cum laude); Jundiaí, São Paulo, Brazil: João Paulo Fernandes Preto.

Bachelor of Science in Psychology – Sao Paulo: Gabriel Xavier Deieno.

GUATEMALA

Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts – Guatemala City: Yolanda Catarina Caniz Lopez.