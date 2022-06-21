Williams Baptist University Board of Trustees member Terry Smith and his family have been named the Northeast District Farm Family of the Year by Arkansas Farm Bureau.

Smith Farms, which is owned and operated by Terry and his son, Clay Smith, operates in Greene County near Walcott. The operation grows corn, soybeans, rice, bermudagrass hay and wheat. The Smiths also raise goats and cattle on nearly 2,800 acres of land.

“I have gotten to know Terry and his family through his service as a member of our Board of Trustees, and we are grateful for the guidance and leadership he provides to WBU,” WBU President Dr. Stan Norman said. “Terry’s passion and dedication to the craft and business of farming are readily apparent. I cannot think of a family more deserving of this recognition.”

Smith grew up in the community of Light where he and his wife, Melanie, have been farming for over three decades. His son manages the goat and cattle operation of Smith Farms as well as assists in the row crop farming. Clay’s wife, Cori, also shoulders many of the farming responsibilities. As is true for most NEA farmers, farming for the Smiths is a family affair.

Earlier this year Smith Farms was named the 2022 Greene County Farm Family of the Year.

Eight district Farm Families were named in the 75th annual Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program, and they will now be judged to determine the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year, which will be announced Dec. 8.

“We often recognize our students, faculty, staff, and alumni for professional achievements in their chosen careers,” Norman said. “As members of the Williams community, we also want to celebrate the accomplishments of those who serve on our board. Our trustees also are the embodiment of our mission of excellence. Congratulations to Terry Smith and the Smith family for this well-deserved honor.”

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.