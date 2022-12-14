Dr. Ann Paterson, the Nell Mondy Chair of Natural Sciences at Williams Baptist University, recently delivered a virtual presentation at the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

Paterson’s presentation entitled “Biodiversity for the Ontario Nurses for the Environment” focused on biodiversity and health and was delivered to the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario.

The COP15 Conference is being held in Montreal, Canada Dec. 7-19 and is a global summit that brings nations together to negotiate the Global Biodiversity Framework.

WBU is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge.