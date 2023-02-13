The Williams Baptist University’s Association of Student Athletes (ASA) recently raised $1,176 during a pair WBU Eagles doubleheader basketball games during the month of January in support of the Coaches vs Cancer and Sneakers Week.

The ASA organization collected donations during a pair of Eagles’ doubleheader basketball games on Jan. 19 and Jan. 21 to help raise funds and awareness for the fight against cancer and promote the American Cancer Society as a source of inspiration and hope for those facing cancer.

Coaches across the nation wear sneakers during games to raise awareness, helping to save lives by raising funds and encouraging people to educate themselves about cancer prevention, screening, and early detection.

In 2022-2023 Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers games will support childhood cancer research, services, and awareness, as well as promote cancer prevention efforts targeting children.

WBU is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.