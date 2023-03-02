Tate Anderson will present his senior recital Tuesday, March 7 at Williams Baptist University. Anderson, who is completing his bachelor’s degree in music and worship at WBU, is from Walnut Ridge, Ark.

Anderson will present a vocal recital. He will perform selected works from musical theater, opera and sacred songs by various composers.

Anderson is the son of Rob and Stephanie Anderson of Walnut Ridge.

The recital will take place March 7 at 7 p.m. in the Bob G. Magee Choral Room of WBU’s Maddox Center. There is no charge to attend and the public is invited to attend.

The WBU Department of Music offers bachelor’s degree majors in music, church music and P-12 music education.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.