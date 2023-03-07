The Felix Goodson Library will host its annual “Used Book Sale” March 10 – April 3 on the campus of Williams Baptist University.

This year’s collection features fiction, non-fiction and a large collection of academic books for sale.

Those interested in purchasing books may stop by from 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Fridays. The library is open Noon – 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 – 5 p.m. on Sundays. Hours may vary during the week of spring break (March 18-26).

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.