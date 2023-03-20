Adrianna Rogers will present her senior voice recital Thursday, March 30 at Williams Baptist University. Rogers, who is completing her bachelor’s degree in music at WBU, is from Mammoth Springs, Ark.

Rogers is the daughter of Connie Rogers of Mammoth Springs.

The recital will take place March 30 at 7 p.m. in the Bob G. Magee Choral Room of WBU’s Maddox Center. There is no charge to attend and the public is invited to attend.

The WBU Department of Music offers bachelor’s degree majors in music, church music and P-12 music education.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.