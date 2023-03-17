Ashley Tweedy, a biology major from Pocahontas, Ark., was crowned Miss WBU Thursday, March 16 at the Southerland-Mabee Center on the campus of Williams Baptist University.

The senior captured the title with her flag routine performance, pre-pageant interview, on-stage presence and combined score throughout the competition. Tweedy is the daughter of Robert and Christine Tweedy of Pocahontas.

Tweedy is a member of the University Band, Tri-Beta, AXE, WBU Outdoors and COE Honors. She was recently accepted into the Louisiana State University Veterinary Medicine DVM program where she plans to pursue her dream of becoming a veterinarian.

Morgan Garner, a business finance major from Rector, Ark., was the first runner-up, while Kerrigan Kinsey, a elementary education major from Bangalore, India was the pageant’s second runner-up.

The people’s choice award went to Bianca Pettus, a sports management major from Bismarck, Ark., while Mary Kate Cole, a business administration major from Manila, Ark., earned the title of Miss Congeniality. Lyndi Martin, a family psychology major from Paragould, Ark., won the talent pageant’s talent competition.

A total of 12 contestants took part in the contest, which was held before a large crowd in the SMC. Contestants were judged based on interview, talent and evening gown competition.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.