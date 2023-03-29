Two students have been inducted into the Zeta Alpha chapter of Mu Phi Epsilon International Music Fraternity at Williams Baptist University.

Anna Ring of Paragould, Ark., and Tracie Petty of Jonesboro, Ark., were each inducted during a ceremony held Tuesday evening at the lobby of WBU’s Maddox Center.

Mu Phi Epsilon is a coeducational, professional music fraternity founded in 1903. Its purpose is to advance the cause of music through the promotion of musicianship, scholarship, therapy and education, with an emphasis on service through music. The Zeta Alpha chapter at Williams is the 200th chapter of Mu Phi Epsilon.

The WBU Department of Music offers bachelor’s degrees in music, music education and church music.

WBU is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.