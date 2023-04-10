High-achieving students were recognized during the 24th annual Department of Business Awards ceremony at Williams Baptist University, held in WBU’s Moody Room on April 5.

Dylan Creech of Jonesboro, Ark., was recognized as the department’s academic award winner based on his work in the classroom. He will be formally recognized during the academic awards banquet held later this month and have his name engraved upon a plaque in the Sloan Center honoring the other past winners.

Each year the Department of Business selects a number of students to attend its honors luncheon and receive departmental awards as voted on by the professors within the degree program.

Those receiving departmental awards and their respective degree programs are:

Future Entrepreneur – Mason McEntire (marketing) of Walnut Ridge, Ark. and Logan Tharp (finance) of Pocahontas, Ark.

Most Dependable – Matt Woods (business administration) of Flippin, Ark.

Best Business Minor – Gabby Powell (social studies education) of Walnut Ridge

Best Marketing Student – Emma Howard (marketing) of Walnut Ridge, Ark.

Best Transfer Student – Laykin Harkcom (marketing) of Fairfield, Texas

Most Participation – Grant Goad (great commission studies) of Jonesboro, Ark.

Best Potential Underclassman – Andre Akabane (business administration) of Sao Paulo, Brazil and Nathan Belk (finance) of Jonesboro, Ark.

Best International Student – Fernando Paya Silvestre (finance) of Alcoy, Spain

Best Female Business Student – Haley Ruddell (marketing) of Smackover, Ark.

Academic Resilience Award – Shelby Cain (finance) of Des Arc, Ark.

WBU is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.