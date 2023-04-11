Jared Veteto will present his senior presentation Tuesday, April 18 at Williams Baptist University. Veteto, who is completing his bachelor’s degree in music and worship at WBU, is from Jonesboro, Ark.

Veteto is the son of Keith and Cindy Veteto of Jonesboro, Ark.

The presentation, which covers the impact of the book of Psalms and its impact on music, will take place April 18 at 7 p.m. in the Bob G. Magee Choral Room of WBU’s Maddox Center. There is no charge to attend and the public is invited to attend.

The WBU Department of Music offers bachelor’s degree majors in music, church music and P-12 music education.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.