Eleven students were recently presented with Sigma Beta Delta Honors at the 24th annual Department of Business Awards ceremony at Williams Baptist University, held in WBU’s Moody Room on April 5.

Sigma Beta Delta is an international honor society designed to encourage and recognize scholarship and accomplishment among business students. Sigma Beta Delta was established to promote aspirations toward personal and professional improvement and a life distinguished by honorable service to humankind.

The qualifications to be inducted include to be in the top 20 percent of the junior and senior class based on grade point average.

Those inducted into the honor society were:

Danielle Barstead (Finance) of Springfield, Mo.

Emma Bassett (Business Administration) of Jonesboro, Ark.

Calista Christian (Biology) of Conway, Ark.

Dylan Creech (Business Administration) of Jonesboro, Ark.

Alexis Dalton (Business Administration) of Walnut Ridge, Ark.

Morgan Feltrop (Business Administration) of Searcy, Ark.

Laykin Harkcom (Business Administration) of Fairfield, Texas

Tate Isaacs (Finance) of Ash Flat, Ark.

Nick Powell (Finance) of Walnut Ridge, Ark.

Logan Tharp (Finance) of Pocahontas, Ark.

Matthew Woods (Finance) of Flippin, Ark.

WBU is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.