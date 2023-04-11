Rylee Dardar will present his senior lecture-recital Thursday, April 20 at Williams Baptist University. Dardar, is completing his bachelor’s degree in music and worship at WBU, is from Jonesboro, Ark.

Dardar is the son of Tory and Melisa Dardar of Searcy, Ark.

The lecture-recital, which will cover a selection of various pieces and topics selected by Dardar, will take place April 20 at 7 p.m. in the Bob G. Magee Choral Room of WBU’s Maddox Center. There is no charge to attend and the public is invited to attend.

The WBU Department of Music offers bachelor’s degree majors in music, church music and P-12 music education.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.