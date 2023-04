Williams Baptist University will host an art exhibit April 21-26 in the Maddox Center Art Gallery, located on the second floor of the WBU’s Maddox Gallery.

The exhibit will feature the work of WBU students produced throughout the year.

Gallery hours are from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., and the public is invited. There is no entry fee.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge.