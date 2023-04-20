The Williams Baptist University Band will present its final concert of the school year Tuesday, April 25. The performance begins at 6:30 p.m. in WBU’s Manley Chapel.

The band will perform a wide array of music, including “Clouds that Sail in Heaven” by Todd Stalter, “On an American Spiritual” by David Holsinger, “The Better Angels of Our Nature” by Paul Murtha, “Variants on an American Hymn” by Michael Sweeney and “North-South College All-Stars” by Henry Fillmore.

The band will also present a compilation entitled “Celtic Airs and Dances” and a composition arranged by WBU Director of Bands Brady Massey, called “Ol’ Time Southern Tent Meetin’.”

The concert is free of charge, and the public is invited to attend.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.