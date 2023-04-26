Thirteen Standout students were honored in their respective disciplines Monday, April 24, as Williams Baptist University held its annual Academic Awards Ceremony. The event was held in the Moody Room of WBU’s Mabee-Gwinup Cafeteria.

The awards were presented to outstanding students in the university’s academic departments. The winners were:

Business Award: Dylan Creech of Jonesboro, Ark.

Christian Ministries – H.L Waters Award: Nathan Cartwright of League City, Tex.

Dr. RoseMary Weaver Elementary Education Award: Morgan Brinker of Eugene, Mo.

Mid-Level Education Award: Reesa Hampton of Marmaduke, Ark.

English Award: Ashlyn Apple of Paragould, Ark.

History Award: Joseph Hutchison of Evening Shade, Ark.

Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts Award: Jarron Brantley of Jonesboro, Ark.

Master of Arts in Teaching Award: Andrew Radcliff of Corning, Ark.

Master of Science in Education Award: Kyla Hudson of Walnut Ridge.

Music Award: Tate Anderson of Walnut Ridge, Ark., and Jared Veteto of Jonesboro, Ark.

Natural Sciences Award: Maura Thomason of Sydney, Ark.

Psychology: Dennis Wood of Mammoth Spring, Ark.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge.