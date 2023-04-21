Williams Baptist University will confer diplomas to 135 graduates during the 2023 commencement ceremony, Saturday, May 6. The event begins at 10 a.m. in the Southerland-Mabee Center on campus.

Graduates from 10 departments including Business, Christian Ministries, Criminal Justice, Education, English, History, Liberal Arts, Music, Natural Science, Psychology and Sports Management will receive master’s, bachelor’s and associate’s degrees.

Dr. Jeff Crawford, who serves on the WBU Board of Trustees and is the lead pastor of ministries for Cross Church in Northwest Arkansas, will deliver the commencement address.

WBU’s Golden Eagles, alumni who attended Williams 50 or more years ago, will also be honored at the ceremony. As has become a tradition at the Williams commencement exercises, the Golden Eagles will march in with this year’s graduates.

Attendance at the ceremony is limited to guests invited by the graduates. A live stream of the event will be provided on WBU’s website at WilliamsBU.edu/graduation and on the Williams Baptist University YouTube channel.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.