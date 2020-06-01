WBU Releases Spring ‘20 President’s and Dean’s Lists

Williams Baptist University has released the names of students on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2020 spring semester. The President’s List includes those full-time students who achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average, while the Dean’s List is comprised of those with at least a 3.5 GPA.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.

Making the President’s and Dean’s Lists from Arkansas, listed by county, were:

Baxter – Dean’s List – Mountain Home: Talyn Benton, Tanner Horn.

Benton – President’s List – Bentonville: Ashley Hagel.

Boone – President’s List – Harrison: Anna Langlie, Tatum Little, Kelsey Powers.

Carroll – President’s List – Berryville: Maryn Jones.

Clark – President’s List – Arkadelphia: Rhett Womack.

Clay – President’s List – Piggott: Brett Burns; Pollard: Brayden Brewer. Dean’s List – Piggott: Willow Lewis.

Cleburne – President’s List – Heber Springs: Tess Temple; Pangburn: Seth Haile.

Craighead – President’s List – Bono: Sarah Holmes, Deana Bonham; Brookland: Paige Carlyle, Breanna Condon; Jonesboro: Abby Bass, Kierra Huskey, Dylan Rogers. Dean’s List – Bay: Katie Ferguson; Bono: Daylee Bonham, Kayla Harp; Jonesboro: Elijah Barnes, Layne Beavers, Corynna Cliff, Kaylen Doss, Ruby Keller.

Crawford – Dean’s List – Mulberry: Noah Joslin.

Crittenden – President’s List – Marion: Camryn Martin, Kristen Robbins.

Cross – President’s List – Wynne: Molly Henson, Molly Mingo, Heath Taylor. Dean’s List – Wynne: Jacob Jumper.

Drew – President’s List – Monticello: Dillan Moore.

Fulton – President’s List – Ash Flat: Kelsey Abney; Mammoth Spring: Maggie Morgan. Dean’s List – Salem: Brody Ninemire.

Greene – President’s List – Marmaduke: Julie Foster, Josh Lewallen; Paragould: Kaydra Cole, Andrew Cooper, Faith Jankoviak, Winter Lammers, Tristen Wheeler.

Dean’s List – Lafe: David Ellis; Paragould: Shelby Huffmaster, Lizzy Stoddard, Trevor Thomas, Luke Williams.

Independence – President’s List – Batesville: Mattie Ballard; Sulphur Rock: Shae Smart.

Izard – President’s List – Sidney: Maura Thomason. Dean’s List – Horseshoe Bend: Christian Lewis; Sage: Emma Shinn; Sidney: Harley Thomason.

Jackson – President’s List – Newport: Cash Forrester.

Jefferson – President’s List – White Hall: Sofia Zarazua. Dean’s List – Pine Bluff: Caleb Hickman.

Lawrence – President’s List – Black Rock: Bekah Kopp; Imboden: Annie Doney, Hunter Stallings; Ravenden: Tahya Taffar; Saffell: Paige Johnson; Walnut Ridge: Makayla Durham, Brynna Morgan. Dean’s List – Imboden: Ashlyn Marlow; Portia: Nathan Taylor; Smithville: Chasaty Malone; Strawberry: Breelie Martin; Walnut Ridge: Tate Anderson, Abbey Cox, Kayla Roberts.

Marion – Dean’s List – Flippin: Matthew Woods.

Mississippi – President’s List – Osceola: Hannah Baker. Dean’s List – Blytheville: Rachel McKuin, Emma Weeks.

Monroe – President’s List – Brinkley: Corbitt Cooper.

Phillips – President’s List – Helena-West Helena: Kristen Robbins.

Poinsett – Dean’s List – Trumann: Ruby Keller.

Pulaski – President’s List – Little Rock: Bailey Zini. Dean’s List – Jacksonville: Becca Brown; Little Rock: MeKency Shepard; Mabelvale: Heidi Thomas.

Randolph – President’s List – Pocahontas: Ashlyn Ellis, Elizabeth Erwin, Hannah Koons, Drew Radcliff, Jordyn Rice. Dean’s List – Maynard: Whitney Meridith; Pocahontas: Megan Cole, Kate Junkersfield, Rainie Moser II, Haley Rose, Claudia Sifford; Reyno: Connor Daniels.

Saline – President’s List – Bauxite: Sarah Kennedy; Alexander: Laura Helmich;

Sebastian – President’s List – Fort Smith: Jasmine Espinoza.

Sharp – Dean’s List – Cherokee Village: Simeon Sapp; Hardy: Alexis Ellis; Highland: Paige Baldwin.

St. Francis – Dean’s List – Forrest City: Hunter Taylor; Palestine: Jonathan Estes III.

Van Buren – President’s List – Clinton: Tori Johnson.

Washington – President’s List – Fayetteville: Austin Brewer. Dean’s List – Springdale: Shelby Henson.

White – President’s List – Beebe: Hannah Crafton, Kayla Green; Griffithville: Caleb Harris; McRae: Shea Holland. Dean’s List – Romance: Tori Lovelady; Searcy: Morgan Feltrop.

Making the Dean’s List from Alabama, listed by city, was:

Pinson: President’s List – Jacob Brown.

Making the Dean’s List from Louisiana, listed by city, was:

Metairie: Dean’s List – Rob Fairchild.

Making the Dean’s List from Michigan, listed by city, was:

Stevensville: Dean’s List – Luke Breitkreuz.

Making the President’s and Dean’s Lists from Missouri, listed by city, were:

Dexter: President’s List – Randall Allen, Jr.; Melanie McKuin.

Marshall: Dean’s List – Evan Weaver.

Mountain View: President’s List – Abby Reese.

Mt. Vernon: President’s List – Alauria Wendler.

Myrtle: President’s List – Andrew Taylor.

Poplar Bluff: Dean’s List – Hope Cram, Gavin Wells.

Springfield: President’s List – Danielle Barstead.

Steele: Dean’s List – Grace Williams.

Warrensburg: President’s List – Henry Vernon. Dean’s List – Hannah Vernon.

Making the Dean’s List from Tennessee, listed by city, were:

Brentwood: President’s List – Will Taylor II.

Cleveland: Dean’s List – Kyla Downes.

Lexington: President’s List – Jack Wafler.

Memphis: Dean’s List – Tasia Bland.

Murfreesboro: Dean’s List – Karly Meyer Kendrick.

Springfield: Dean’s List – Jimmy Watson.

Making the Dean’s List from Texas, listed by city, were:

Bullard: Dean’s List – Emma French.

Spring: Dean’s List – Angel Gillette.

Round Rock: President’s List – Josh Uhlenhop.

Making the President’s and Dean’s Lists from other countries, listed by country and city, were:

Brazil

Aras: President’s List – Joao Lucredi.

Girona: Dean’s List – Raul Abellan Sanz.

Jundiai: Dean’s List – J.P. Preto.

Porto Alegre: Dean’s List – Juliano Tomas.

Sao Paulo: President’s List – Lucas Custodio, Vinicius Custodio. Dean’s List – Gabriel Deieno.

Vargem Grande do Sul: Dean’s List – Gabriel Otero.

Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo: Dean’s List – Henry Bournigal.

Ecuador

Quito: Dean’s List – Felipe Buitron.

Italy

Alessandria: President’s List – Gabriele Giommi.

Limbiate: Dean’s List – Nicolo Ferraro.

Nigeria

Port Harcourt: Dean’s List – Grace Opufou-Wellman.

Spain

Madrid: President’s List – Jacobo Obrador. Dean’s List – Adrian Briceno, Alfonso Madrigal.