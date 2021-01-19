Hello, friends! My name is Molly Mingo, and I am a senior here at Williams Baptist University. I just wanted to share what I think about all this Covid business and how it’s affected my last year at WBU. Everyone’s senior year is crazy in comparison to their previous years in college, but never ever in a million years did I think mine would be this crazy. (Thank you, Covid.) As if the stress and excitement of one’s senior year aren’t enough, we now have to worry about whether or not we’ll be able to actually have one.

One thing that Covid has taught me is not to take things for granted. Some of the best times I’ve had at WBU involved things that required, well, going out, whether it be with friends or just to have a change of scenery. Now, before going out with friends, we have to ask each other the Covid questions: Do you feel sick? Do you have a fever? Is your throat sore? Do you have a cough? Have you been around someone with Covid recently? Then we have to figure out what’s open to the public. That restaurant you always go to because they have the best cheese sticks? Yeah, well, they aren’t open anymore because Covid put them out of business. Maybe you want to run into a store really quick and grab a few things, but because of Covid there is a limit to how many customers are allowed inside and you really do not feel like waiting outside in the freezing cold. (This may have happened to me on more than one occasion.)

It’s crazy how in the blink of an eye everything can be shut down. It’s pretty scary actually. Fortunately, WBU is one of the few schools allowing students to attend class instead of strictly doing online classes. Never have I been so thankful to get the opportunity to sit in a classroom for an hour and listen to a lecture. I know many students love the thought of online classes because it does not require one to actually move. Or get out of bed. Or attempt to make oneself look presentable. Call me crazy, but I find it hard to garner motivation to complete a task if the said task does not require me to even get out of bed. The one-semester I had of online classes was simultaneously one of the easiest and hardest semesters I’ve ever experienced. I found it harder and harder to make myself wake up for “class” because I knew I really didn’t have to pay attention if I didn’t want to. I took for granted the opportunities I had of going to class and having conversations with my professors on a more personal level, something that I could never do in online classes. A surprising amount of students on campus have similar thoughts about online classes as I do. As much as the average college student likes to complain about going to class every day, it really sucks when that opportunity is taken away from you.

I’ve never been more relieved to go to a small school in a rural area. Having small class sizes has been really helpful when it comes to social distancing and makes me feel more at ease. (Everyone’s feeling a bit paranoid now lately. Or is it just me? I feel like Covid is lurking around every corner.) As graduation is drawing near, (Only five months left!), I’m trying to become more appreciative of the things I once took for granted. Going to class. Seeing friends. Being healthy! It never crossed my mind that these can be taken away from you before you know it. So, if you’ve made it this far, first, congratulations! Second, I want to leave you with a Bible verse that may help any seniors out there who feel nervous about their future with all the added stress of recent events.

“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.” Jeremiah 29:11

Just relax and know that there is a light at the end of this dark and dismal Covid-infected tunnel. Be patient and trust that God knows what he’s doing. I wish to see you all at graduation in five months! (Hopefully not virtually.)