WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (4/26/22) – Nine students were recognized for departmental honors during the annual Academic Awards Banquet at Williams Baptist University. WBU faculty selected the students for the awards based on their academic achievements in their respective fields.

Recipients of the 2022 Academic Awards were:

Business Administration – Gabriel Deieno, Sao Paulo, Brazil

H.L. Waters Christian Ministries Award – Caleb Harris, Beebe, Ark.

Dr. Rosemary Weaver Elementary Education – Emma Weeks, Blytheville, Ark.

Mid-Level Education Award – T’asia Bland, Memphis, Tenn.

English – Abigail Reese, Mountain View, Mo.

Health & Physical Education – Eric Honeycutt, Alton, Mo.

Liberal Arts – BA – Evan Gipson, Walnut Ridge, Ark.

Liberal Arts – BS – Samuel Philley, Oak Grove, Ark.

Music – Caleb Harris, Beebe, Ark.

Natural Sciences – Elizabeth Erwin, Pocahontas, Ark.

The awards were presented at the Academic Awards Banquet held April 19.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.