Williams Baptist University played host to more than 360 Special Olympians Tuesday, March 7 at the Southerland-Mabee Center for the Arkansas Area 1 Individual Basketball Skills Special Olympics.

WBU students, faculty and staff partnered with Special Olympics of Arkansas and served as buddies to the group of athletes from area K-12 schools and agencies as they competed in individual basketball skill competitions throughout the day.

“It was a fantastic experience for everyone involved,” said Carol Halford, chair of the Department of Physical Education who helped organize the event. “The willingness of our campus community to serve is always great to see and this event is something that we look forward to hosting every year.”

Halford noted this was the largest number of athletes that WBU has hosted and preparations for next year’s Special Olympics are already underway.

