MeKency Shepard will present her senior recital Thursday, March 16 at Williams Baptist University. Shepard, who is completing her bachelor’s degree in music at WBU, is from Little Rock, Ark.

Shepard will present a vocal recital. She will perform selected works from musical theater, French works and sacred songs by various composers.

Shepard is the daughter of Ken and Nancy Shepard of Little Rock.

The recital will take place March 16 at 7 p.m. in the Bob G. Magee Choral Room of WBU’s Maddox Center. There is no charge to attend and the public is invited to attend.

The WBU Department of Music offers bachelor’s degree majors in music, church music and P-12 music education.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.