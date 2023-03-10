Twelve WBU contestants, who come from four different states, will get a chance for the crown at the 2023 Miss Williams Baptist University pageant.

The pageant is set for Thursday, March 16 at the Southerland-Mabee Center at 7 p.m. Tickets are $3 per and can be purchased at the door. WBU students, faculty and staff will be admitted for free.

Miss WBU is a school-sponsored pageant with talent competition, a group performance and evening gown competition. A panel of judges will determine the court and winner of Miss WBU. There will also be an opportunity for the audience to select their favorite, as well.

This year’s contestants include Mary Kate Cole of Manila, Ark; Emmy Ervin of Paragould, Ark.; Elizabeth Fowler of Bella Vista, Ark.; Sarah Futrell of Cherry Valley, Ark.; Morgan Garner of Rector, Ark.; Savannah Garringer of Beebe, Ark.; Tierney Glenn of Quitman, Ark.; Kerrigan Kinsey of Jonesboro, Ark.; Lyndi Martin of Paragould, Ark.; Rebecca Simington of Imboden, Ark.; Ashley Tweedy of Pocahontas, Ark. and Bianca Pettus of Bismarck, Ark.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.