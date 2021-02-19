Cozy Study Spots on Campus

It is approximately 27 degrees out right now, and I am writing this in the comfort of my own bed. Classes are virtual for the week, and I would be lying if I said I wasn’t a little excited about this… I mean not having an in-person class this week means it’s finally time to get caught up on all of your schoolwork, right? Well, that would be the smart idea, but lying in bed amongst a pile of blankets with the heater on high isn’t the best way to keep oneself motivated to get things done. While I tend to do most of my studying in my room because it’s where I am most comfortable, sometimes this very aspect is what makes it hard to study. The urge to get in bed and watch Netflix is just too enticing, and oftentimes I find myself doing just that.

If you have found yourself in a similar situation, don’t worry! I’ve compiled a list of potential study places on campus that are definitely still cozy, but luckily they are far enough away from your bed that you won’t be tempted to just take a nap instead. Bear in mind that some of these places are not open during this week of never-ending snowfall, but on normal days they are open and available to students.

Felix-Goodson Library

The most obvious place to study would be the library and with good reason too. It’s super quiet and there are plenty of places to sit. If you’re someone who comes prepared before studying by bringing your laptop, a bag of snacks, three different pencil bags, all of your books and your favorite blanket, then sitting at one of the tables would be perfect. If you’re someone who travels light, then you can crash on one of the couches (they are really comfortable) and there are also plenty of tables if you are studying with friends. If you want some privacy, there are several cubicle-like desks towards the back of the library that even have charging stations to plug in your laptop. My favorite part about the library is upstairs (mainly because that area is super cute), but it also provides even more seating with a few couches, chairs, tables and extra computers. The best part about the library though would have to be how nice the staff is, especially Mr. Joel and it’s not only because of the jar of candy that’s always on the front desk. He never fails to greet everyone that comes in and is always ready to help you with anything you need. Long story short, the library is a super welcoming environment that can make your study time a lot less stressful.

The Eagle Grill

Technically, “The Grill” is where you can go and get food, but it’s also a great place to sit and study. Not only are there lots of tables to sit at, but food is also just a few steps away and who doesn’t get excited about food? Most of the time, it’s relatively quiet, it really just depends on what time of the day you go. As for me, I’m kind of weird and like to get up early and study. Fortunately, “The Grill” is pretty quiet during this time, and being able to order a coffee before-hand just really makes me happy. Have I mentioned how much I love coffee? Well, it’s one of my favorite things in life and is very much needed to help as I study. “The Grill” has a bunch of different coffees to try, anything from an iced latte to a caramel macchiato. So, if you’re wanting to grab a coffee or something to eat before you start studying, you can plan to set up camp at one of their tables and get to work!

The Joy Ring Student Success Center

The Ring Student Success Center is another great place to study, and it’s also where you can get private tutoring! It’s located right beside the mailroom and has a list of people to contact that can help you with a subject or class you may be struggling with. The best time to go to the SSC would probably be on the weekends because it’s not as busy as it normally is. There are plenty of comfy couches to sit on, or if you’re more of a table kind of person then they have those as well!

I’ve compiled this list to maybe help you become a bit more motivated to study. I know it can be hard sometimes, especially with how cold the weather has been. Who wants to study when they can wrap up in a warm blanket and watch movies all day? Knowing where to comfortably study besides your dorm room can help get you out of bed for at least a few hours… I hope!