Get to Know: Dr. Magee

Get to know your professors at WBU

Here at Williams Baptist University, we consider ourselves more of a family than simply a University. We pride ourselves in our ability to form close relationships between students and professors through Christ-centered education. This blog is created to help alleviate some of the stress incoming freshmen may be feeling when transitioning to college classes. After getting to know your professors at Williams, not only will the task of tackling college coursework become less daunting, it will be easier to form a close relationship with your professors in order to gain the best college experience possible. (Going to them for help when you need it won’t be nearly as intimidating!)

Professor: Bob Magee

Degrees earned:

B.C.M. – William Carey University

M.C.M. – Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary

D.M.A. – University of Southern Mississippi

Further study at Conservatorio Nacional de Bogota

Teaching at Williams since 1985

Professional membership:

Music Educators National Conference

Classes Taught: Director of Choral Activities (Williams Singers, Northeast Arkansas Chorale), Private Voice, Music and Worship, Development of Christian Hymnody, Music Appreciation, Music History, Choral Conducting

Professor Magee has taught at Williams for 35 years. He has been an incredible addition to the music department not only because of his love for music, but also his dedication in incorporating the gospel in every aspect of his teaching.

An interview with the professor himself!

What made you want to become a professor at WBU?

I was attracted to a small, private Southern Baptist institution.

What has changed the most since you started working here?

Campus landscape, facilities, buildings, technology, and the addition of multiple degrees.

What is your teaching philosophy and class management style?

There is a biblical principle I often refer to: “the one who leads should be willing to serve.” If I want to lead a class/choir of students, I must be willing to serve them.

How?

– be available to them, not only for their academic needs but personal needs as well

– be an effective role model

– give 100% to my class preparation

For class management I focus on building relationships, getting to know the students’ names as soon as possible, and setting rules and expectations during the first class.

What are the benefits to teaching smaller classes?

Smaller classes encourage participation – students feel more free to speak up in class, ask questions. The professor can get to know the students better and give personal attention if needed.

What is your favorite thing about teaching

I enjoy building relationships with students. I also enjoy watching students grow academically and spiritually during their tenure at Williams. It is gratifying to see them use their knowledge/skills/faith in the world.

What made you want to pursue the profession?

I have always wanted to teach music since my teenage years.

How do you incorporate your Christian worldview into your lesson?

I try to watch for “teaching moments” in my classes. In previous years, questions have surfaced about

– God, His sovereignty? Loving Father?

– God’s plan for me (student)

– Pro-choice or Pro-life

Sometimes these cannot be fully dealt with in class but can be continued outside of class.

Have you taught anywhere before coming to WBU? If so, how did that experience help you in your teaching here?

I taught at Colegio Bautista in Temuco, Chile, Seminario Bautista in Bogotá, Colombia, and the University of Southern Mississippi. Each teaching experience was with a different age group. As a beginning educator, those experiences helped me develop a pedagogy for the classroom, the choral rehearsal, and private studio. I learned what did not work and what did work.

What advice can you give incoming freshmen?

Go to class, get plenty of sleep, stay up to date in assignments, ask for help, get to know the professors/advisors, develop good study habits, make friends, put the phone down, and enjoy four years of college – they will soon be over.

What activities or hobbies do you do outside of work?

I don’t really have any hobbies. I enjoy playing my guitar (for my own pleasure).

If you had to pick another profession, what would it be?

Probably a funeral director.

What is your favorite thing about your job?

Directing Williams Singers.

What can students expect from you during class?

To see my passion for the material I’m teaching or song I’m directing.

I will always listen to and respond to students’ needs and concerns, and I not only care about their academic work but also how they are as people.